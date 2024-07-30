Bokf Na Has $253,000 Stock Position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Bokf Na raised its holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 35.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 13.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,267,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376,832 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 1.6% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,869,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,924,000 after acquiring an additional 45,733 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,712,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,326,000 after acquiring an additional 209,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,630,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,494,000 after acquiring an additional 227,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GRS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,656,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $26.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 12.80 and a quick ratio of 12.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.13. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.43 and a 1 year high of $27.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 223.08%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on CareTrust REIT from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on CareTrust REIT from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on CareTrust REIT in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CareTrust REIT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

