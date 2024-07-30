Bokf Na Has $310,000 Stock Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Bokf Na boosted its stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 119.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,852 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Qualys were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Qualys alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,827 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Qualys by 8.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,684 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Qualys during the first quarter worth $116,000. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Qualys by 18.5% in the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 27,742 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after acquiring an additional 4,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Qualys in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,503,000. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QLYS shares. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Qualys from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.24, for a total transaction of $193,169.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,658,627.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $155,876.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,654,132.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,330 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.24, for a total transaction of $193,169.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,616 shares in the company, valued at $8,658,627.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,027 shares of company stock worth $4,216,326 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $145.49 on Tuesday. Qualys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.07 and a 52 week high of $206.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68 and a beta of 0.49.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. Qualys had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 47.28%. The company had revenue of $145.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.67 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

About Qualys

(Free Report)

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.