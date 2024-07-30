Bokf Na Has $340,000 Stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Bokf Na lowered its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,395,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,813,534,000 after acquiring an additional 387,975 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,868,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,761,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907,938 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 19,189,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,412,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,726 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 11,651,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,471,733,000 after buying an additional 314,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,003,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,185,647,000 after buying an additional 1,379,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNI opened at $114.78 on Tuesday. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $103.96 and a 12 month high of $134.02. The stock has a market cap of $72.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.614 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.23%.

Several research analysts recently commented on CNI shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.35.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

