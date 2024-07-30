Bokf Na Invests $243,000 in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC)

Bokf Na acquired a new stake in shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 6,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Get National Research alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NRC. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Research by 860.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of National Research by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of National Research by 184.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Research during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Research during the first quarter worth $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

National Research Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of National Research stock opened at $23.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.42 and its 200-day moving average is $33.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.16 million, a PE ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. National Research Co. has a 12-month low of $21.73 and a 12-month high of $47.25.

National Research Dividend Announcement

National Research ( NASDAQ:NRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.31 million for the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 54.83% and a net margin of 20.60%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. National Research’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

National Research Profile

(Free Report)

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.