Bokf Na Invests $246,000 in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Bokf Na acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 359.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 47,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 7,715 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $760,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PBH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com lowered Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.25.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Price Performance

PBH stock opened at $70.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.20. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.34 and a 52-week high of $75.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.05.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $277.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.42 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 13.48%. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

