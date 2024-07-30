Bokf Na Invests $271,000 in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Bokf Na bought a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,093 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1,117.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,702 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $129,000.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SUPN opened at $30.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.30. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.99 and a 12-month high of $35.44.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.