Bokf Na Lowers Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Bokf Na lessened its stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,894 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Viking Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 424.1% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 608 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHP Group Price Performance

Shares of BHP stock opened at $55.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. BHP Group Limited has a 52 week low of $54.21 and a 52 week high of $69.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BHP has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup began coverage on BHP Group in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

