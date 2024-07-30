Bokf Na Makes New $299,000 Investment in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

Bokf Na bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 920 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMR. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 947.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 178 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Price Performance

AMR stock opened at $294.21 on Tuesday. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.55 and a 12 month high of $452.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $304.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $332.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The energy company reported $9.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.61 by ($0.02). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 36.77%. The business had revenue of $864.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $17.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 28.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMR. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $374.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Insider Activity at Alpha Metallurgical Resources

In related news, CAO Roger Lee Nicholson sold 3,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.16, for a total transaction of $1,042,544.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,810.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

