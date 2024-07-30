Bokf Na Makes New $305,000 Investment in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Bokf Na acquired a new stake in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HCKT. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in The Hackett Group by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in The Hackett Group by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in The Hackett Group by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hackett Group Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ HCKT opened at $26.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.98. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.23 and a 12 month high of $26.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $718.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.91.

The Hackett Group Announces Dividend

The Hackett Group ( NASDAQ:HCKT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $75.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of The Hackett Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HCKT

The Hackett Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as an intellectual property-based executive advisory, strategic consulting, and digital transformation company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.