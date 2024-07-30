Bokf Na Purchases 4,186 Shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Bokf Na increased its position in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) by 87.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,186 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Constellium were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Constellium alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Constellium by 19.4% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,102,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,598,000 after buying an additional 504,421 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Constellium by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,924,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,372,000 after purchasing an additional 970,164 shares during the last quarter. Cannell & Co. grew its position in Constellium by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 2,561,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,132,000 after acquiring an additional 580,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Constellium by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,559,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,490,000 after buying an additional 145,604 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Constellium by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,231,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,590,000 after buying an additional 215,458 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Constellium Price Performance

CSTM stock opened at $17.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.94. Constellium SE has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $23.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Constellium had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Constellium SE will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSTM. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Constellium in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Constellium from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Constellium from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Constellium from $24.50 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Constellium currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CSTM

Constellium Profile

(Free Report)

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.