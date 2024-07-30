Bokf Na Purchases New Position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Bokf Na purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,815 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Select Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Select Medical in the first quarter worth about $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Select Medical in the first quarter worth about $186,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Select Medical by 6.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,563 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Select Medical in the first quarter worth about $239,000. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SEM. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Select Medical from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Select Medical from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Select Medical Trading Up 0.2 %

SEM opened at $39.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.86. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.28 and a fifty-two week high of $40.20.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 18.11%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Select Medical Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

Select Medical Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

See Also

