Bokf Na Purchases Shares of 5,124 Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Bokf Na acquired a new position in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KFRC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Kforce by 14.6% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 732,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,682,000 after acquiring an additional 93,180 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Kforce by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 12,050 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Kforce by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 999,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,530,000 after purchasing an additional 40,527 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Kforce by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 99,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,103,000. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Kforce from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

In related news, insider Andrew G. Thomas sold 4,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $294,925.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,095 shares in the company, valued at $5,780,255.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kforce news, insider Andrew G. Thomas sold 4,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $294,925.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,095 shares in the company, valued at $5,780,255.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark F. Furlong sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $308,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,297 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,524.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,439 shares of company stock valued at $1,015,114. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KFRC opened at $67.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.77. Kforce Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.75 and a 52 week high of $74.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 0.89.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. Kforce had a return on equity of 36.39% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $351.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kforce Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

