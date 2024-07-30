Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Short Interest Update

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the June 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Boliden AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of Boliden AB (publ) stock opened at $58.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.56. Boliden AB has a 52-week low of $48.66 and a 52-week high of $72.51.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter.

Boliden AB (publ) Company Profile

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the extracting, producing, and recycling of base metals in Sweden, Finland, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. It explores for copper, zinc, nickel, lead, gold, silver, cobalt, sulphuric acid, tellurium, platinum, and palladium deposits.

