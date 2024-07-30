BOOK OF MEME (BOME) Price Reaches $0.0111 on Top Exchanges

BOOK OF MEME (BOME) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 30th. During the last week, BOOK OF MEME has traded 28.3% higher against the US dollar. One BOOK OF MEME token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. BOOK OF MEME has a market cap of $768.27 million and $402.89 million worth of BOOK OF MEME was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About BOOK OF MEME

BOOK OF MEME’s total supply is 68,961,771,967 tokens. BOOK OF MEME’s official website is llwapirxnupqu7xw2fspfidormcfar7ek2yp65nu7k5opjwhdywq.arweave.net/wuwhojdthwp-9tfk8qbuiwrqr-rwsp91tpq656bhhi0. BOOK OF MEME’s official Twitter account is @darkfarms1.

Buying and Selling BOOK OF MEME

According to CryptoCompare, “BOOK OF MEME (BOME) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. BOOK OF MEME has a current supply of 68,961,771,966.61072. The last known price of BOOK OF MEME is 0.01047246 USD and is up 10.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 191 active market(s) with $432,925,488.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://llwapirxnupqu7xw2fspfidormcfar7ek2yp65nu7k5opjwhdywq.arweave.net/WuwHojdtHwp-9tFk8qBuiwRQR-RWsP91tPq656bHHi0.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOK OF MEME directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOOK OF MEME should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOOK OF MEME using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

