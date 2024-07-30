Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na decreased its holdings in Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC – Free Report) by 53.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,226 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Boston Omaha were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Boston Omaha alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Omaha by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,208,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,802,000 after acquiring an additional 31,530 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Omaha by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 812,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,785,000 after purchasing an additional 123,095 shares during the period. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE increased its stake in Boston Omaha by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 466,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,343,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management raised its holdings in Boston Omaha by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 444,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,857,000 after buying an additional 127,652 shares during the period. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Boston Omaha during the first quarter valued at about $2,907,000. Institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Boston Omaha Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE:BOC opened at $14.46 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92. Boston Omaha Co. has a 1-year low of $12.41 and a 1-year high of $19.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boston Omaha ( NYSE:BOC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $25.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.50 million. Boston Omaha had a negative net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%.

BOC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Boston Omaha from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Omaha from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Boston Omaha

Insider Activity at Boston Omaha

In related news, CEO Adam K. Peterson bought 25,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.37 per share, for a total transaction of $363,561.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,718,218 shares in the company, valued at $96,540,792.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Frank H. Kenan II purchased 30,000 shares of Boston Omaha stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.03 per share, for a total transaction of $420,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 197,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,775,190.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam K. Peterson acquired 25,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.37 per share, for a total transaction of $363,561.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,718,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,540,792.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 81,622 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,008. Corporate insiders own 26.24% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Omaha

(Free Report)

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and asset management businesses. The company was formerly known as REO Plus, Inc and changed its name to Boston Omaha Corporation in March 2015.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Omaha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Omaha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.