Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Shares Sold by EntryPoint Capital LLC

EntryPoint Capital LLC cut its stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 71.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,180 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,921 shares during the quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in BOX were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BOX. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 344,684 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,758,000 after purchasing an additional 165,352 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BOX by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 76,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after buying an additional 6,062 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in BOX by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,312 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in BOX by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,221,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its position in BOX by 0.7% during the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 188,417 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BOX opened at $27.77 on Tuesday. Box, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.29 and a 52 week high of $31.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.79. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.04 and a beta of 0.86.

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The software maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $264.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.65 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 13.13%. On average, analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $339,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,565,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,838,984.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $339,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,565,912 shares in the company, valued at $40,838,984.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $262,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,019,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,283,010.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,560 shares of company stock valued at $1,543,830 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BOX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on BOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on BOX from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

