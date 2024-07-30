Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) PT Lowered to C$260.00

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Free Report) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$280.00 to C$260.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BYD. Raymond James reduced their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$375.00 to C$350.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$345.00 to C$340.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. National Bank Financial raised Boyd Group Services from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$335.00 to C$305.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$296.00 to C$312.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$299.23.

Boyd Group Services Price Performance

TSE:BYD opened at C$230.76 on Monday. Boyd Group Services has a 52 week low of C$224.00 and a 52 week high of C$324.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.68, a P/E/G ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$248.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$273.11.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.96 by C($0.37). Boyd Group Services had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The business had revenue of C$1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.07 billion. Equities analysts expect that Boyd Group Services will post 4.8300559 EPS for the current year.

Boyd Group Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is 12.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Brian Kaner bought 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$170.70 per share, with a total value of C$102,420.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$102,420. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

