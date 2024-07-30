Bragg Gaming Group (OTCMKTS:BRGGF) Trading Down 4.5%

Shares of Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRGGF – Get Free Report) fell 4.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.74 and last traded at $10.38. 181,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 259% from the average session volume of 50,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.87.
Bragg Gaming Group Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.38. The stock has a market cap of $205.77 million and a PE ratio of -6.49.
About Bragg Gaming Group
Bragg Gaming Group, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence services including semantic search, machine learning, and natural language processing. The firm offers ORYX Gaming, an innovative business to business gaming technology platform and casino content aggregator; and GiveMeSport, a sports media outlet.
