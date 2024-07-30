Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Shares Acquired by Bokf Na

Bokf Na lifted its position in shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 234.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,413 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Bread Financial were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Bread Financial by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,847,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,766,000 after purchasing an additional 216,274 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Bread Financial by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,000,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,823,000 after purchasing an additional 256,221 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Bread Financial by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,107,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,413,000 after purchasing an additional 152,954 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Bread Financial by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 807,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,601,000 after purchasing an additional 99,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Bread Financial by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 672,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,140,000 after purchasing an additional 37,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on BFH shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Bread Financial from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded Bread Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Bread Financial from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Bread Financial from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Compass Point boosted their target price on Bread Financial from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.93.

Bread Financial Stock Performance

Bread Financial stock opened at $53.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $55.45.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $939.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.01 million. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 9.77%. Bread Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is 10.58%.

About Bread Financial

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

