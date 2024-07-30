Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Short Interest Up 28.1% in July

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,790,000 shares, a growth of 28.1% from the June 30th total of 7,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.13.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

BRX stock opened at $24.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.57. Brixmor Property Group has a 1 year low of $19.46 and a 1 year high of $24.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.57.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $320.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.82 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Brixmor Property Group

In other news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 360,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,096. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brixmor Property Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the second quarter valued at $838,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,547,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,911,000 after purchasing an additional 18,864 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 25.7% during the second quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 533,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,327,000 after purchasing an additional 109,299 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 685,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,834,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the second quarter valued at about $238,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

