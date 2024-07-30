Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

BRX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.13.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $24.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Brixmor Property Group has a 12 month low of $19.46 and a 12 month high of $24.97. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.87 and its 200-day moving average is $22.57.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.22). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 22.47%. The business had revenue of $320.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.82 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 360,004 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,096. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brixmor Property Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 258.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 50.7% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Featured Stories

