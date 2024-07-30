Brokerages Set América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) PT at $21.65

Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.65.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of América Móvil from $23.30 to $22.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of América Móvil in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of América Móvil from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of América Móvil from $19.00 to $18.90 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

América Móvil Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE AMX opened at $16.71 on Friday. América Móvil has a 12-month low of $15.99 and a 12-month high of $21.50. The stock has a market cap of $51.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.67 and a 200 day moving average of $18.30.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.36). América Móvil had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.37 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that América Móvil will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

América Móvil Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.2608 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from América Móvil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On América Móvil

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in América Móvil by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 65,339,145 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,219,228,000 after buying an additional 2,741,127 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in América Móvil by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,528,301 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $233,777,000 after buying an additional 1,128,671 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in América Móvil by 178.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,821,322 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $181,891,000 after buying an additional 6,298,239 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in América Móvil by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,528,360 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $159,139,000 after buying an additional 245,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA lifted its holdings in América Móvil by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 2,986,890 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $55,735,000 after buying an additional 258,203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

About América Móvil

(Get Free Report

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Featured Articles

