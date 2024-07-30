Brokerages Set Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) Target Price at $51.42

Shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.42.

BLBD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Blue Bird from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Blue Bird from $44.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Blue Bird from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Blue Bird from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of Blue Bird in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Shares of BLBD opened at $51.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.63. Blue Bird has a 12 month low of $17.59 and a 12 month high of $59.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.52. Blue Bird had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 154.10%. The company had revenue of $345.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Blue Bird will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blue Bird news, CFO Razvan Radulescu sold 5,000 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total transaction of $235,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,186,636.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLBD. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Bird during the second quarter worth $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Blue Bird in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Blue Bird by 220.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Bird during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Bird during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

