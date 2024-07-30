Brokerages Set Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Price Target at $7.78

Shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.78.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Clarivate from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Get Our Latest Report on Clarivate

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Clarivate Trading Down 2.8 %

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Clarivate by 29.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 70,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 16,261 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its position in shares of Clarivate by 20.9% during the second quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,069,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,086,000 after buying an additional 184,558 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Clarivate by 19.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 227,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 37,543 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Clarivate by 19.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,244,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,223,000 after buying an additional 1,157,976 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLVT stock opened at $6.83 on Friday. Clarivate has a 12-month low of $5.19 and a 12-month high of $9.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 39.29%. The firm had revenue of $621.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.57 million. Equities research analysts predict that Clarivate will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clarivate Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.