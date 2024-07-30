Brokerages Set Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Price Target at $7.78

Shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.78.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Clarivate from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th.
Clarivate Trading Down 2.8 %
Shares of CLVT stock opened at $6.83 on Friday. Clarivate has a 12-month low of $5.19 and a 12-month high of $9.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15.
Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 39.29%. The firm had revenue of $621.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.57 million. Equities research analysts predict that Clarivate will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Clarivate Company Profile
Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications.
