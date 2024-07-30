Brokerages Set CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Target Price at $20.00

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVBF shares. Hovde Group lowered shares of CVB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of CVB Financial in a research note on Friday. Janney Montgomery Scott cut CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stephens increased their price target on CVB Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on CVB Financial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

In other CVB Financial news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. acquired 4,610 shares of CVB Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $73,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 665,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,641,936. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. acquired 4,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $73,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 665,121 shares in the company, valued at $10,641,936. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director George A. Borba, Jr. bought 34,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $546,858.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 660,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,561,570.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in CVB Financial by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 1.7% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 66,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 115,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of CVB Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 114,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of CVB Financial by 832.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $19.05 on Friday. CVB Financial has a twelve month low of $14.62 and a twelve month high of $21.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.21 and its 200-day moving average is $17.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.47.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $125.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.86 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVB Financial will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

