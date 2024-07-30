Brokerages Set Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) Target Price at C$38.71

Shares of Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$38.71.

EMP.A has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares raised their target price on Empire from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Scotiabank cut their target price on Empire from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Desjardins upped their target price on Empire from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Empire from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Empire from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st.

EMP.A opened at C$36.36 on Friday. Empire has a 52-week low of C$31.45 and a 52-week high of C$40.69. The company has a market cap of C$5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$34.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$33.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Empire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. Empire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.17%.

In other news, Director William Linton sold 7,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.39, for a total value of C$242,690.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$30,087.05. In other Empire news, Director William Linton sold 7,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.39, for a total value of C$242,690.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$30,087.05. Also, Senior Officer Vivek Sood sold 4,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.17, for a total value of C$153,228.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 381 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$13,781.91. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,294 shares of company stock worth $504,880. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

