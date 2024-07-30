Brokerages Set K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) PT at C$10.45

Shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$10.45.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KNT. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.25 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.50 to C$13.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.75 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. National Bankshares lowered K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$9.25 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.
Read Our Latest Report on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V)
K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Price Performance
Insider Buying and Selling
In other K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) news, Director Cyndi Dianna Laval sold 225,000 shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.67, for a total transaction of C$1,725,075.00.
K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Company Profile
K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V)
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Survey: Top 175 Fittest Retirement Locations in America
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Kimberly-Clark Stock Dips and a Buying Opportunity Emerges
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Leading Gold Stock Shines With Q2 2024 Earnings Release
Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.