Brokerages Set K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) PT at C$10.45

Shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$10.45.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KNT. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.25 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.50 to C$13.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.75 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. National Bankshares lowered K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$9.25 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) stock opened at C$7.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48. K92 Mining Inc. has a 1-year low of C$1.55 and a 1-year high of C$8.50.

In other K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) news, Director Cyndi Dianna Laval sold 225,000 shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.67, for a total transaction of C$1,725,075.00.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Company Profile

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

