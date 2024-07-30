Brokerages Set Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Price Target at $58.50

Shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.50.

Get Ryan Specialty alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RYAN. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ryan Specialty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America started coverage on Ryan Specialty in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research note on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RYAN

Institutional Trading of Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty in the fourth quarter valued at $681,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Ryan Specialty by 81.2% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 16,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,512,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,048,000 after purchasing an additional 312,066 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RYAN opened at $60.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Ryan Specialty has a 12 month low of $41.49 and a 12 month high of $61.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.16. The stock has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.40, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.62.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $552.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.06 million. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 45.87%. Ryan Specialty’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ryan Specialty will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryan Specialty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.02%.

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.