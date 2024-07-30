Brokers Offer Predictions for Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited’s Q1 2025 Earnings (TSE:FFH)

Get Fairfax Financial alerts:

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Fairfax Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, July 28th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the company will earn $56.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $54.77. The consensus estimate for Fairfax Financial’s current full-year earnings is $181.63 per share.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FFH. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$2,000.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,650.00 to C$1,800.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,950.00 to C$2,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,600.00 to C$1,800.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,200.00 to C$1,275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1,829.17.

FFH stock opened at C$1,587.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$34.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1,553.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1,484.38. Fairfax Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$1,036.96 and a fifty-two week high of C$1,624.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.45.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$41.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$55.05 by C($13.51). The company had revenue of C$10.36 billion during the quarter. Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 12.26%.

In other news, Director Robert John Gunn sold 631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,529.64, for a total value of C$965,202.84. In related news, Director F. Brian Bradstreet sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,564.98, for a total transaction of C$1,564,981.00. Also, Director Robert John Gunn sold 631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,529.64, for a total value of C$965,202.84. Insiders sold 2,934 shares of company stock valued at $4,168,909 over the last three months. 3.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

