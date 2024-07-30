BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,544 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,735,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $896,478,000 after purchasing an additional 58,680 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,357,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,198,000 after buying an additional 10,068 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,048,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,448,000 after buying an additional 7,782 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 967,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,222,000 after acquiring an additional 216,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 905,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,474,000 after acquiring an additional 12,593 shares in the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on BWXT shares. Barclays downgraded BWX Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com cut BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.00.

BWX Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BWXT opened at $98.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.69. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.15 and a fifty-two week high of $107.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $603.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.92 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.57% and a net margin of 10.00%. BWX Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 34.66%.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.