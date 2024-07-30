C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Receives $30.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.33.

Several equities analysts have commented on AI shares. Northland Securities raised C3.ai from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on C3.ai from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on C3.ai from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Northland Capmk raised C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of C3.ai in a report on Thursday, May 30th.

In other C3.ai news, CFO Hitesh Lath sold 3,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total value of $82,817.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,668.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of C3.ai by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of C3.ai by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of C3.ai by 148.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its position in shares of C3.ai by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of C3.ai by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AI opened at $27.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.09. C3.ai has a twelve month low of $20.23 and a twelve month high of $44.90. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 1.83.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.18. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 30.95% and a negative net margin of 93.36%. The firm had revenue of $86.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.45 million. Analysts anticipate that C3.ai will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

