Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Shares Sold by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lessened its position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,556 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Cabot were worth $3,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Cabot alerts:

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cabot by 143.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Cabot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Cabot by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cabot by 372.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 505 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Cabot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Price Performance

Cabot stock opened at $98.75 on Tuesday. Cabot Co. has a 52-week low of $64.51 and a 52-week high of $103.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.64 and a 200-day moving average of $90.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Cabot Announces Dividend

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.12. Cabot had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 26.21%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Cabot’s payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

Insider Transactions at Cabot

In other news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 13,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $1,400,211.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,490,559.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cabot from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Cabot from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cabot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on CBT

Cabot Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.