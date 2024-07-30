CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Short Interest Update

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,600 shares, an increase of 29.9% from the June 30th total of 53,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 147,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
CaixaBank Stock Down 0.5 %
CAIXY stock opened at $1.92 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.84 and a 200-day moving average of $1.69. CaixaBank has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $2.36.
CaixaBank Company Profile
