CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Short Interest Update

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,600 shares, an increase of 29.9% from the June 30th total of 53,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 147,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

CaixaBank Stock Down 0.5 %

CAIXY stock opened at $1.92 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.84 and a 200-day moving average of $1.69. CaixaBank has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $2.36.

CaixaBank Company Profile

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It also provides solutions related to security, protection, internationalization, and financing; traditional financial advice, independent advice, and broker services; asset management; liquidity management; capital markets, cash management, project finance, asset finance, and M&A services; and various financial services and solutions to public and private sector institutions, as well as distributes non-life and life risk insurance policies; and private banking services.

