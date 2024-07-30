California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its position in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,352 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of California Resources worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in California Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $881,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of California Resources by 11.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,536 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. South Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources during the first quarter worth $4,139,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in California Resources by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,100,283 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $446,326,000 after buying an additional 344,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in California Resources by 153.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 24,625 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 14,896 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:CRC opened at $50.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.98. California Resources Co. has a one year low of $43.30 and a one year high of $58.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.59.

California Resources Announces Dividend

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.21 million. California Resources had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that California Resources Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.53%.

Insider Transactions at California Resources

In related news, Director Mark Allen Mcfarland sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $1,779,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,047,565.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CRC shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of California Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on California Resources from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on California Resources in a report on Friday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of California Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of California Resources from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, California Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.71.

California Resources Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

