California Water Service Group (CWT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect California Water Service Group to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

California Water Service Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CWT opened at $52.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.08. California Water Service Group has a fifty-two week low of $43.50 and a fifty-two week high of $54.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 555 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $29,409.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,251,411.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other California Water Service Group news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 1,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total value of $82,815.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,241.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $29,409.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,251,411.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,984 shares of company stock valued at $252,785 over the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group raised California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on California Water Service Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, California Water Service Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

Featured Stories

