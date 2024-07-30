Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF (BATS:FAIL) Trading 0.4% Higher

Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF (BATS:FAIL – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.45 and last traded at $16.45. Approximately 166 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $16.38.
Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
The firm has a market cap of $2.47 million, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.42 and its 200-day moving average is $16.95.
Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF Company Profile
The Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF (FAIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund aims to provide a defensive approach to global ex-US equities by actively managing put options with similar exposure and managing the collateral of the fund consisting mostly of cash and government bonds.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Survey: Top 175 Fittest Retirement Locations in America
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Kimberly-Clark Stock Dips and a Buying Opportunity Emerges
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Leading Gold Stock Shines With Q2 2024 Earnings Release
Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.