Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF (BATS:FAIL) Trading 0.4% Higher

Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF (BATS:FAIL)'s share price rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock traded as high as $16.45 and last traded at $16.45. Approximately 166 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $16.38.

Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.47 million, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.42 and its 200-day moving average is $16.95.

Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF Company Profile

The Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF (FAIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund aims to provide a defensive approach to global ex-US equities by actively managing put options with similar exposure and managing the collateral of the fund consisting mostly of cash and government bonds.

