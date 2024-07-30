Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Price Target to $12.00

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NWL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $8.00 to $6.25 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays raised shares of Newell Brands from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.64.

Shares of NWL opened at $8.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.47. Newell Brands has a 12 month low of $5.39 and a 12 month high of $11.61.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 13.04%. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Newell Brands will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -38.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newell Brands

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP increased its stake in Newell Brands by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

