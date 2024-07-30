CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Acquires 25,732 Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 107,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,732 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Energizer were worth $3,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&G Plc bought a new stake in Energizer in the 1st quarter worth about $5,174,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Energizer by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,378,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,115,000 after purchasing an additional 79,940 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Energizer in the 4th quarter worth about $1,234,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Energizer by 14,545.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 50,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 50,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Energizer by 197.4% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 159,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,041,000 after purchasing an additional 105,622 shares in the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energizer Stock Performance

Shares of ENR stock opened at $31.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.37 and its 200 day moving average is $29.53. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.92 and a 12 month high of $37.32.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $663.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.10 million. Energizer had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 119.16%. Energizer’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Energizer’s payout ratio is currently 100.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Energizer from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Energizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Energizer from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Energizer from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Energizer from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Energizer Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

