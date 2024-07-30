CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Acquires 60,113 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Free Report) by 44.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 194,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 60,113 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $3,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 1.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 49,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 0.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 66,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 7.6% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 10,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 65,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

EQC opened at $19.92 on Tuesday. Equity Commonwealth has a twelve month low of $17.93 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 0.28.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

