CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Acquires 7,443 Shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,443 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $3,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 111,360.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 5,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Community Banks stock opened at $30.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 0.91. United Community Banks, Inc. has a one year low of $21.63 and a one year high of $31.96.

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.74%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UCBI shares. StockNews.com raised United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on United Community Banks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on United Community Banks from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on United Community Banks from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on United Community Banks from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Community Banks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

