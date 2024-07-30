CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Boosts Stake in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,993 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $3,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 6.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,094,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $474,376,000 after buying an additional 179,395 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in AeroVironment by 8.8% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 350,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,760,000 after purchasing an additional 28,288 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in AeroVironment by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 288,155 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in AeroVironment by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 237,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,932,000 after purchasing an additional 5,652 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in AeroVironment by 187.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 221,749 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,949,000 after purchasing an additional 144,628 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVAV opened at $175.15 on Tuesday. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.25 and a 1-year high of $224.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 78.90 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.21. AeroVironment had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

AVAV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.20.

In other AeroVironment news, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 511 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.45, for a total transaction of $91,187.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at $3,807,052.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 511 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.45, for a total value of $91,187.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at $3,807,052.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 9,867 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.23, for a total transaction of $1,669,792.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,904,723.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

