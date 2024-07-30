CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Boosts Stake in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 122,110 shares of the travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,637 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $3,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 589.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 34,946 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 29,878 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the fourth quarter worth about $3,520,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the fourth quarter worth about $9,859,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the fourth quarter worth about $542,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 1,758.8% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 369,900 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $7,964,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tripadvisor Trading Up 0.4 %

TRIP opened at $17.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.42. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a one year low of $14.15 and a one year high of $28.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tripadvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The travel company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $395.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.93 million. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 1.32%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TRIP. UBS Group decreased their target price on Tripadvisor from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. DA Davidson cut Tripadvisor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Tripadvisor from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Tripadvisor from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.19.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRIP

Tripadvisor Company Profile

(Free Report)

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.