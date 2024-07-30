CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Boosts Stock Holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 21.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,463 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,655 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $3,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 409.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $44.72 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 0.81. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.83 and a 1-year high of $46.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Glacier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $306.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.43%.

Insider Activity at Glacier Bancorp

In related news, CAO Don J. Chery sold 1,000 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $45,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,389,999.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Glacier Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.25.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

