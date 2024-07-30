CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Buys 3,201 Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $3,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $651,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 44.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 7,466 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 816.7% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 75,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after acquiring an additional 67,064 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 21.8% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 6.9% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands Price Performance

Shares of KTB stock opened at $69.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.83 and its 200 day moving average is $63.54. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.90 and a twelve month high of $74.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Kontoor Brands Announces Dividend

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $631.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.91 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 71.45% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is 50.63%.

Insider Transactions at Kontoor Brands

In other news, CAO Susan Denise Sumner sold 4,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total value of $341,032.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,112,824.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Scott H. Baxter sold 29,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total value of $2,089,242.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,756,805.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan Denise Sumner sold 4,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total value of $341,032.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,112,824.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KTB shares. Barclays upped their target price on Kontoor Brands from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Kontoor Brands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Kontoor Brands from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.20.

Kontoor Brands Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

