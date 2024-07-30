CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Buys 3,221 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $3,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WAL. Smead Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,957,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,758,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,725,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,510,000 after buying an additional 876,413 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,452,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,339,000 after buying an additional 824,636 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5,918.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 763,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,228,000 after buying an additional 750,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WAL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey sold 2,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total value of $160,710.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,520 shares in the company, valued at $267,344. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE WAL opened at $80.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.82 and a 200 day moving average of $62.19. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $38.81 and a 1 year high of $82.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $771.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.97 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.57%.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

