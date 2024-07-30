CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Buys 3,841 Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 74,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,841 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $3,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in ABM Industries by 136.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 78,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 45,442 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in ABM Industries by 203.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 37,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 25,453 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in ABM Industries during the first quarter worth about $481,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in ABM Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $795,000. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in ABM Industries by 18.3% during the first quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 289,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,938,000 after purchasing an additional 44,953 shares during the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABM Industries Stock Performance

ABM Industries stock opened at $55.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.16. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 1-year low of $37.61 and a 1-year high of $56.02.

ABM Industries Dividend Announcement

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The business services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. ABM Industries had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on ABM shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ABM Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.80.

Insider Activity

In other ABM Industries news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total transaction of $103,529.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,595.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $1,222,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 378,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,503,319.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total transaction of $103,529.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,595.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,393 shares of company stock valued at $4,606,923. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

