CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Grows Stock Position in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 308,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,487 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $3,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESRT. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Empire State Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:ESRT opened at $10.71 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.67. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $11.20.

Empire State Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Empire State Realty Trust ( NYSE:ESRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $189.54 million during the quarter. Empire State Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.57% and a net margin of 5.89%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 46.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ESRT has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.25.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT's flagship Empire State Building – the "World's Most Famous Building" – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor's 2023 Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

