CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Grows Stock Position in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $3,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTX. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1,266.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Minerals Technologies

In other news, SVP Jonathan J. Hastings sold 8,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total transaction of $765,704.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,600,892.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Dj Monagle III sold 14,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total transaction of $1,189,971.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,667,903.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan J. Hastings sold 8,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total transaction of $765,704.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,600,892.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,459 shares of company stock worth $4,842,108. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:MTX opened at $78.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.58. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.61 and a 12-month high of $90.29.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $541.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.60 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

Minerals Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.84%.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.

