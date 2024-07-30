CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Has $3.01 Million Holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lessened its stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 34.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,619 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $3,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsal Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter worth about $182,500,000. Greenvale Capital LLP raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 291.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 1,741,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,140 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter worth about $65,674,000. Junto Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 255.4% in the fourth quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 756,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,256,000 after buying an additional 543,942 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,837,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,118,000 after buying an additional 516,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE PLNT opened at $74.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.84. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.13 and a 1-year high of $79.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 13.66% and a negative return on equity of 140.14%. The company had revenue of $248.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PLNT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.64.

Planet Fitness Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

