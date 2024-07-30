CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Has $3.42 Million Stock Holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Insperity were worth $3,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NSP. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Insperity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insperity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Insperity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Insperity by 387.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Insperity by 1,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Insperity

In related news, Director John M. Morphy sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $337,986.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,771.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 12,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total value of $1,162,380.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,114,293.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John M. Morphy sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $337,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,771.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,695 shares of company stock worth $2,044,864 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Insperity stock opened at $100.49 on Tuesday. Insperity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.04 and a 12-month high of $119.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.31 and its 200-day moving average is $101.71.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.24. Insperity had a return on equity of 137.14% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insperity Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on NSP. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Insperity from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Insperity in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.50.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

